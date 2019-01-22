Corvallis girls tame Lady Broncs

The Corvallis girls started out slowly against the Hamilton Lady Broncs on Friday night. In fact, they only scored one point in the first period. But they came back in the second behind a couple of treys by Calla Haldorson. Haldorson finished the night with a season breakout of 17 points in the 36-25 win.

“My coach told me to keep shooting,” said Haldorson. “I did and found my range.”

Hamilton’s Abby Johnson hit the first trey and basket of the game midway through the first quarter. With her play at the point, Corvallis had to split their defense which opened up Hamilton’s Lauren Ryter underneath the basket. She finished with 14 points in the game.

Corvallis had to adjust their offense and defense this week with the loss of Isabell Evans. She is out for potentially the rest of the season with an injury. Lilly Berry and Lainie Albright stepped up under the basket for rebounds.

Corvallis 36, Hamilton 25

Hamilton – Abby Johnson 8, Katelyn Dickamore 3, Lauren Ryter 14.

Corvallis – Calla Halderson 17, Hannah Martin 5, Ashlynn Nixon 5, Hannah Hutchison 2, Madeline Gilder 1, Lainie Albright 2, Sydney Powell 2, Lilly Berry 2.

A strong fourth quarter powered the Blue Devils over the Dillon Beavs in Dillon on Saturday. Corvallis trailed at the half by six points and at the end of the third quarter by one point. But the Blue Devils pounded in 27 points in the fourth quarter to take the conference game, 55-48.

Freshman Madeline Gilder led the Blue Devils with 13 points. Hannah Martin added 11, and Lainie Albright had 12.

Corvallis 55, Dillon 48

Dillon – Jordyn McKay 8, Josey Jones 18, Ainsley Shipman 1, Madalen Shipman 9, Tylia DeJohn 9, Kylee Pittman 3.

Corvallis – Calla Halderson 8, Hannah Martin 11, Ashlynn Nixon 5, Madeline Gilder 13, Hadli Lords 3, Lainie Albright 12, Lilly Berry 3,

Hamilton fell to Northwest A leader Columbia Falls, 39-22. Hamilton again jumped out to an early lead but could not keep their momentum going. Johnson and Katelyn Dickamore each had five points to lead the Lady Broncs.

Columbia Falls 39, Hamilton 22

Columbia Falls – Josie Windauer 11, Ryley Kehr 7, Maddie Robison 4, Trista Cowan 13, Hannah Schweikert 2, Paige Burger 2.

Hamilton – Abby Johnson 5, Lauren Ryter 3, Maggie Ringer 4, Katelyn Dickamore 5, Mariola Tesoro 3, Sophia Doyle 2.

Stevensville lost to Frenchtown, 40-32. The game got off to a bad beginning for Maddie Weber as she picked up two quick fouls in the first minute of the game and her third just into the third quarter. She spent most of the time on the bench and was not able to create turnovers like she normally does. Angel Richards also did not play a lot but did make a difference when she was in the game, especially rebounding. Frenchtown ran a give-and-go play that created numerous scoring opportunities. Midway though the fourth quarter, Weber scored on a breakaway to narrow the gap to only five points. But Frenchtown held on for the win.

Frenchtown 40, Stevensville 32

Frenchtown – Claire Bagnell 9, Lauren Demmons 6, Hailey Arthur 6, Kiya Shelton 13, Cassidy Moen 6

Stevensville – Maddie Weber 2, Maddie Sims 8, Kennedy Praast8, Syd Paul 1, Maliyah LeCoure 6, AngelRichards 3, Evynne Alexander 4.

Stevensville took on the red-hot Butte Central Maroons last Thursday, and lost, 38-21. The Lady ‘Jackets had a difficult time containing Central’s Tricia Joyce who scored 17 points. Angel Richards had six points to lead Stevensville

Butte Central 38, Stevensville 21

Stevensville – Angel Richards 6, Maliyah LeCoure 4, Kennedy Praast 2, Maddie Weber 2, Evynne Alexander 4, Kelti Wandler 2, Maddie Sims 1.

Butte Central – Bella Sorini 3, Shea Davis 1, Emma Keeley 4, Amira Bolton 2, Tricia Joyce 17, Sofee Thatcher 7, Madison Kump 4.

Florence continued their winning ways with a 59-17 drubbing of Troy on Friday night. Danielle Zahn led the scoring with 15 points and Rilee Mangun added 11.

Florence 59, Troy 17

Troy – Annie Day 3, Isabel Ramirez 2, Emma Johnson 4, Ella Pierce 6, Katelynn Tallmadge 2.

Florence – Joey Janetski 5, Emma Stensrud 7, Jaidyn Larson 3, Danielle Zahn 15, Kylie Kovatch 1, Kasidy Yeoman 8, Rilee Mangun 11, Kolbi Wood 4, Riley Kovatch 0, Jami Janetski 5.

The Florence and Loyola games are always tough and scrappy. Their game on Saturday was no different. Both teams came out on fire and only one point separated the two at the end of the first quarter. But Florence continued to pressure Loyola and pulled ahead at the end of the third quarter by 12 points. Loyola made a charge in the fourth quarter and scored 24 points in that frame. But solid play by Zahn and Janetski kept the margin to four points with Florence improving to 4-0 in conference play and 9-2 overall. Final score, Florence 64, Loyola 60.

Florence 64, Loyola 60

Florence – Kolbi Wood 1, Emma Stensrud 6, Joey Janetski 16, Rilee Mangun 21, Makenna Liles 7, Danielle Zahn 13.

Loyola – Brooke Twite 3, Sam Clevenger 11, Laney Denning 10, Lani Walker 22, Syd Koppang 8, Kelsey Esh 3, Natalie Clevenger 3.

Darby picked up a couple of 13C wins over the weekend. The Lady Tigers topped Victor, 63-19. Casey Ehmann had 17 points to lead the scoring. TeaAnna Rouse and Amber Anderson each added 12 and Gracie Lang had 10 in the win. Keanna Chavez had 10 points for Victor.

Darby defeated Lincoln, 44-32. After a close first half, the Lady Tigers pulled ahead to take the win. Ehmann had 15 points.

Darby 44, Lincoln 32

Darby – Casey Ehmann 15, Rennaker 2, Kimber Schlapman 8, Amber Anderson 2, Gracie Lang 4, TeaAnna Rouse 9, Makenzie Clarke 4.

Lincoln – Alyvia Blotkamp 1, Sage Kamps 4, Alexis Cannon 13, Tanea Reisch 6, Maggie Jorgensen 8.