A rant and a rave

By Stephanie Mapelli, Stevensville

My dog and I walked to River Park along the path mid-day this past Saturday. West of the entrance to the Fort Owen Ranch there was a huge bunch of trash littering both sides of the path and the path itself. It was holiday gift wrapping, holiday gift bags and what looked like toy packaging. There was so much trash, when collected it completely filled a large black trash bag.

The RANT goes to the family who let the trash fly out of their vehicle with no care where it landed nor did they stop to pick it up.

The RAVE goes to Steven (sp?) who, like me, was on the path, saw the trash heap, and went to get trash bags to pick it up. Without knowing what the other was doing, we both came back to the site, trash bags in hand, and cleaned up Grandma’s thoughtless act. Thank you, Steven.