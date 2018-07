TINY PORCH SALE – 118 Church, Stevi. July 6-7, Fri & Sat, 9-2. small in size, big in quality. Antique rocking horse, library globe, prints signed and numbered, queen all wool blanket, antique brass hall coat rack, Waterford crystal glassware, pattern Lismore (wines aand water), brass horse head letter opener, table of odds and ends, wood duck decoys.

Share this: