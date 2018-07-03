A Sharpie is mightier than the sword

By Jim Hamilton, Florence

I’m pleased to learn that one of Montana’s finest federal employees, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, used a Sharpie pen on his new Trump hosiery to avoid violating the federal Hatch Act while he was attending a political meeting in South Dakota this week. In the Army, we called this quick thinking and subsequent action while under duress “employing a field expedient.”

Unfortunately, the wrinkled image of our distinguished POTUS on Zinke’s socks kind of resembles one of the shrunken heads Aborigines would put on stakes outside their villages to scare away intruders. I understand no Democratic Governors bothered Zinke while he was wearing the “Make America Great Again” hose.