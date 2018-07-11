Public Hearing – Stevensville Town Preliminary Budget

NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

FY18-19 Preliminary Budget

Monday, July 23rd, 2018

6:30 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Stevensville will hold a public hearing on July 23rd, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the Town Council Chambers at 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, Montana, 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the Preliminary FY18-19 Budget.

The Town Council has completed its preliminary budget for FY18-19. A copy of the preliminary budget is available for review on the Town’s website, townofstevensville.com and at the office of the Town Clerk located at Town Hall. FY18-19 Final Budget Approval will be considered at a Regular Meeting of the Town Council on Monday, August 13th at 7:00 p.m.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to express their opinions regarding the preliminary budget. Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing via email to clerk@townofstevensville.com or US mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 3:00 pm July 19th, 2018. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: April VanTassel, Finance Officer

BS 7-11, 7-18-18. MNAXLP.