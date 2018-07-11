Notice to Creditors – Jessie Elizabeth Doering

Nancy P. Gibson
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSIE ELIZABETH DOERING, Deceased
Cause No. DP-18-66
Dept. No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to Valerie Christine Doering, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o GIBSON LAW OFFICES, PLLC, 4110 Weeping Willow Drive, Missoula, Montana 59803, or filed with the Clerk of the above-named Court.
Dated this 29th day of June, 2018.
/s/ Valerie Christine Doering
Personal Representative
/s/ Nancy P. Gibson
Attorney for Personal Representative
