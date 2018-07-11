Notice to Creditors – Jessie Elizabeth Doering

Nancy P. Gibson

GIBSON LAW OFFICES, PLLC

4110 Weeping Willow Drive

Missoula, Montana 59803

(406) 728-3232

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSIE ELIZABETH DOERING, Deceased

Cause No. DP-18-66

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Valerie Christine Doering, Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o GIBSON LAW OFFICES, PLLC, 4110 Weeping Willow Drive, Missoula, Montana 59803, or filed with the Clerk of the above-named Court.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2018.

/s/ Valerie Christine Doering

Personal Representative

/s/ Nancy P. Gibson

Attorney for Personal Representative

