Notice to Creditors – Felice Favoloso Lomelo

Jennifer B. Lint

Boatwright Law Office, P.C.

1091 South First Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

Phone: (406) 375-1385

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FELICE FAVOLOSO LOMELO, also known as FELICE L. WILKINSON, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-18-65

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Kelsey McKiernan, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Boatwright Law Office, 1091 S. First Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 29th day of June, 2018.

/s/ Kelsey McKiernan, Personal Representative

