Notice to Creditors – Betty Lou Dimsha

Boatwright Law Office, P.C.

1091 South First Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

(406) 375-1385

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY LOU DIMSHA, Deceased.

Case No.: DP-18-64

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to P. Kent Dimsha, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Boatwright Law Office, 1091 S. First Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 27th day of June, 2018.

/s/ P. Kent Dimsha, Personal Representative

BS 7-4, 7-11, 7-18-18. MNAXLP