Hearing on Name Change – Nieblas

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Mary Catherine Nieblas, Mary Catherine Nieblas, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-18-267/5

Dept. No. 1, Jeffrey H.Langton

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE:

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Mary Catherine Nieblas to Katie B Grey. The hearing will be on August 8, 2018 at 1:30 PM. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Dated this 27th day of June, 2018.

/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court

By: Mary Sawyer, Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 7-11, 7-18, 7-25, 8-1-18. MNAXLP