Hearing on Name Change – Nieblas

MONTANA 21ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In the Matter of the Name Change of Mary Catherine Nieblas, Mary Catherine Nieblas, Petitioner
Cause No. DV-18-267/5
Dept. No. 1, Jeffrey H.Langton
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE:
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Mary Catherine Nieblas to Katie B Grey. The hearing will be on August 8, 2018 at 1:30 PM. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Dated this 27th day of June, 2018.
/s/Paige Trautwein, Clerk of Court
By: Mary Sawyer, Deputy Clerk of Court
