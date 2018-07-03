Fortunate nation

By Rod Nielsen, Hamilton

Throughout the evolution and development of our nation many good and wonderful things have occurred. After more than 200 years our constitutional republic continues to survive and function, pretty much as intended by the founders.

Currently, there are many issues and much contentiousness toward the president. Vilified, insulted and overtly criticized, he gives as good as he gets and uses social media to do it. He continues to function, in spite of all his flaws, and he continues to be successful in her governance. This to the chagrin and frustration of this detractors.

One standout position that he embraces is his support for Israel. They are the bastion and light of hope in the Middle East. The importance of supporting Israel may never be fully understood or appreciated during our lifetime, but be assured, it is a key component in this nation’s survival.

Whether you hate or or love him, despite his shortcomings and tarnished history, he is the exact person we need in the oval office. For those who cannot handle that, they most likely cannot “handle the truth.” “Methinks they doth protest too much.” Yet, as a nation, we continue to move forward and are, indeed, fortunate.