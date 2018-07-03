Comment Notice on Floodplain Permit Application 18-09

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on a floodplain permit application for work proposed within the floodplain of the Bitterroot River at 2780 East Gorus Loop, Darby, MT. The project will demolish 4 existing structures located within the floodway, and construct a new home within the flood fringe of the Bitterroot River. The project is located approximately 250 feet west of the Bitterroot River, approximately 1 mile south of Lake Como Road and US Hwy 93, in Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. The applicant is John Shoemaker. Information regarding this application is available at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by Thursday July 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm. (Reference Application #FA-18-09)

