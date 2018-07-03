By Mary Fahnestock-Thomas, Hamilton

I went to a meeting last night with really no idea what it was about but expecting it to be something positive in a time of confusion and negativity.

Turns out Laura Garber, of Homestead Organics, on Skalkaho Road, is running as an Independent against Jason Ellsworth for Montana Senate District 43! Yes, she’s done all the things you have to do to run, has paid all the necessary fees, and will be on the ballot in November.

What an opportunity for those of us who are not comfortable with the way two-party politics are working these days!

For starters, she is holding a town-hall-type gathering at the Bedford Building in Hamilton on Saturday, July 14th, starting with a half-hour of getting to know each other at 4:00 pm and giving a presentation at 4:30. And yes, there will be refreshments (she said with a smile).

Join us to see what’s up?