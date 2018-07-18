Bitterroot All Stars win state title

The Bitterroot All Stars topped Belgrade, 12-2, to take the 13U Babe Ruth Montana Championship on Saturday in Hamilton. Belgrade took an early lead but Bitterroot roared back in the third inning to take a three run lead. The home team continued to hit the ball well and steadily pulled ahead.

“The whole team really hit well and came through with their bats,” said Chase Cooper, coach of the team.

With the win, the All Stars will play in the regional tournament in Calgary, Alberta, Canada beginning July 23. The tournament will run through the 29th of July. Teams from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, British Columbia and Alberta will compete.

Cooper said it will take about $12,000 to pay for the trip north. This will include gas money, hotels and meals. There are 12 players going and three coaches, Cooper, Tom Hamilton, and Tim Hickey. Of course, some parents will be heading there as well.

This Saturday, July 20, the team will be having a bake sale in front of the Bedford Building at the Farmers Market in Hamilton. They are also soliciting funds from different sources. If you wish to donate to this cause, please call Chase Cooper at 406-360-1930.