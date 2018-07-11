Audit Publication Statement – Town of Stevensville

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT

An audit of the affairs of Town of Stevensville has been conducted by Strom & Associates, PC. The audit covered the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017. Section 2-7-521, MCA, requires the publication of the following summary of significant findings.

Summary of Significant Findings

The audit report for Town of Stevensville for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, contains an Independent Auditor’s Report on the Town’s basic financial statements. The report issued for the fiscal year ended 2017 contains unmodified opinion(s).

The audit report also contains several other auditor’s reports. Following is a listing of the reports and a summary of the findings included in each. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.

1. Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting and on Compliance and Other Matters Based on an Audit of Financial Statements Performed in Accordance With Government Auditing Standards – This report contains the following findings:

2017-001 -Annual Report Preparation

2017-002 – Budget (prior finding #2016 -001)

2017-003 – Cash Reserves (prior finding #2016-002)

2017-004-Taxes Receivable Reporting

2017-005 – Fire Department Relief Association (FDRA) Accrued Liability

2017-006 – Claims Approval Process

2017-007 – Tax Revenue Distribution

2017 -008 – Late Submission of Single Audit

2017-009 – Payroll Tax reports

2. Report on Compliance for Each Major Federal Program and Report on Internal Control Over Compliance Required by Uniform Guidance – This report contains the following finding:

2017 – 008 – Late Submission of Single Audit

3. Report on Prior Audit Report Recommendations – This report summarizes the findings from the prior audit report, and the status of those findings.

Public Inspection of Audit Report

The complete audit report is on file in its entirety and is open to public inspection at the Town Hall.

BS 7-11-18. MNAXLP