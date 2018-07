Part time position for Administrative Assistant at Stevensville United Methodist Church. 16 hrs/week., $12.50/hr. Proficient in MS Office, familiar with use of Church Windows helpful. Knowledge of office management systems and procedures. Strong organizational skills, ability to multi-task and prioritize work. Previous administration or assistant experience desired. Able to work independently. Reply with resume and cover letter to lfish50@att.net. Closing date 7/31

