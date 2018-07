FLOWER AND VEGETABLE PLANTS! Shade trees, fruit trees and shrubs. Nice selection of beautiful hanging baskets, petunias, perennial flowers, tomato and sweet and hot pepper plants. Peat Moss and Boost composted manure in bags. Garden seeds. Montana certified seed potatoes. Eggs. Grain-fed beef. Alfalfa and alfalfa/grass mix hay, $5 and $6 a bale. Moeller’s Nursery, Eastside Hwy, Corvallis, 961-3389. Open 9am-6pm Daily.

