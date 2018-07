Land: 1 acre, LONE ROCK SCHOOL ROAD. Septic installed, good access, mountain view, end of private lane, mobiles OK.$64,900. Also 6.7 acres, same area, good access, view, and all can be split once. $129,500. Cliff Trexler Realty, 130 Main, Hamilton, Mt. 1-406-363-5275—369-2509.

Share this: